Highland League side Inverurie Locos have confirmed a staff member has tested positive for Covid-19.

Locos, who were not due to play this weekend, released the information on their Twitter account on Saturday morning.

The staff member in question is currently self-isolating in line with government guidelines.

The club can confirm that a member of our staff has tested positive for Covid 19. He is currently self-isolating in line with Government guidelines. In accordance with current Covid regulations, the SHFL has been informed. — InverurieLocoWorksFC (@InverurieLocos) January 9, 2021

The Harlaw Park outfit are not the first to report Covid-related issues in the Highland League this season. Nairn County’s first two games were postponed due to a player contracting the virus and nine others having to self-isolate as close contacts.

Deveronvale’s game with Buckie Thistle last weekend was also postponed as Vale had a number of players isolating.

It comes on a day when the both of the scheduled Highland League games – as well as several Scottish Cup ties – were called off due to the freezing temperatures in the north.

Clach’s trip to Lossiemouth was the last fixture to go after an 11am pitch inspection, while Deveronvale v Strathspey was also postponed.

Cup matches involving Formartine, Buckie Thistle, Keith, Huntly, Nairn and Brora were all called off.