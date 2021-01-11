Fraserburgh chairman says halting Highland League may be ‘sensible decision’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fraserburgh chairman Finlay Noble admits halting the Highland League season temporarily may be “the sensible decision”.

The Highland League’s management committee will meet this evening to decide if they will take a break from the 2020-21 campaign as a result of rising coronavirus cases across the country.

The North Region Junior Football Association and the North Caledonian FA have cancelled their fixtures for the rest of January.

Noble thinks it would be understandable if the Highland League did the same.

He said: “We are now in tier four and in a lockdown again and it is difficult to justify playing games.

“We are happy to go with the majority but I think taking a pause would be the sensible decision.

“That is only my opinion.

“We could pause for two or three weeks to take stock and see what is happening with the pandemic.

“I can understand why there have been comments directed at the Scottish Government but the SFA and the SPFL through the Joint Response Group have been doing a very good job at keeping us informed.

“My concern involves the wider public.

“The new variant seems to be taking a real grip, especially in England.

“There is now a groundswell of opinion (to pause) which wasn’t the case four or five weeks ago when there were some Highland League clubs in tier one.

“Now everybody is looking at it slightly differently.

“I believe at other clubs employers are having a say about why players are playing.

“That is understandable.”

Banks o’ Dee president Brian Winton felt the NRJFA had taken the right decision to halt games.

He said: “It was a bit disappointing but from a practicality point of view it is understandable because a lot of clubs are struggling with changing facilities.

“In this weather it is just not practical to carry on.

“We are geared up at Banks o’ Dee to do it but not everybody is in that situation.

“It has become untenable so we will have to take a break and reassess things once we get further down the line.

“I’m concerned it might be the end of the season but we will see that happens.”