Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart believes the right decision has been taken to pause the Highland League season.

All football below the Premiership and Championship has been suspended until the end of this month.

The Jags were due to face Inverness Caley Thistle in the Scottish Cup second round tonight, but Stewart believes the call made by the SFA and Scottish Government is the correct one.

The Victoria Park boss said: “I think it is the right decision, we’ve seen an increase in infections or people having to isolate.

“We’ve seen it in our team and I think every team in the Highland League has seen an increase.

“It makes no sense to me to continue meeting up in groups of 50 and more to play games of football.

“Whether three weeks is long enough is the next question, but we’ll wait and see how things play out.

© SNS Group

“Travelling was becoming a bit concerning as well. Buckie is a unique club in that there is a lot of travelling because we have boys from Aberdeen, Inverness and the Buckie area, whereas other Highland League clubs everyone is maybe more local.

“I agree with the decision, I’m not particularly happy about it, but it takes away the stress and concern.”

Stewart says some of his players have expressed concerns recently about continuing to play.

He added: “Players have been concerned and asking me questions and the pause means we’re not putting people in a situation they don’t need to be in.

The Scottish Highland Football League can confirm the league will be suspended in line with the latest @ScottishFA announcement. — The Highland League (@ScottishHFL) January 11, 2021

“Players are coming and mixing with 20 or 30 others and then going back to parents or grandparents and it’s an unnecessary risk so I think it’s the right decision.

“We’ve got a few players who are concerned and they’re right to be concerned because the virus is out of control and I’m concerned as well.

“I think we’ve probably got players who didn’t want to keep coming, although nobody had refused.

“Health is the most important thing and this might put some of the worries out of their minds for a few weeks.”