Brora Rangers complete comeback victory to set up Scottish Cup clash with Hearts

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Brora Rangers produced a stirring second half comeback against Camelon Juniors to book a Scottish Cup second round meeting with Hearts.

The Highland League champions trailed at the break but they stepped up a gear in the second half to see off the valiant junior side and secure a second round home tie against Championship leaders Hearts.

With the Scottish Cup among the lower league competitions to be placed in a three-week break it is unclear when the second round tie will be scheduled, but Brora will enjoy the wait for their glamour game.

Last night’s first round tie was the seventh attempt to get the game played following the abandonment of the original match followed by five postponements.

In the end the tie was switched to Westfield Park in Denny, home of Dunipace Juniors.

Following an even opening the junior side were first to threaten when Alan Docherty fired in a powerful low drive which was turned round the post by Brora goalkeeper Joe Malin.

Brora responded through a Bjorn Wagenaar free kick which home goalkeeper Scott Law did well to keep out and Law’s save proved crucial as the home side opened the scoring in the 20th minute when Brora failed to clear Mark Stowe’s low ball into the box and David Morrison tuck out a leg to divert the ball past Malin.

The junior side caused the Highland League champions no end of trouble in a testing opening and Alan Docherty went close again when he cut in from the left flank but his right foot swerving shot went wide.

Brora recovered to put the home defence under pressure but they failed to test the home goalkeeper and it was Camelon who came close to scoring again when a counter attack ended with Malin turning another Alan Docherty effort past the post.

The visitors finally created a clear sight of goal in the 44th minute for Tom Kelly but Law made a terrific one-handed save to keep out the midfielder’s diving header.

The pace picked up drastically for the second half with both goalkeepers called into action following an end-to-end start to the second period and Andy Macrae should have made it 1-1 but he fired wide after Law had parried a shot.

The striker then saw his angled effort saved by the Camelon goalkeeper as Brora pushed for an equaliser.

But the visitors would not be denied and their strong start to the second half was rewarded with an equaliser in the 65th minute as the Camelon defence parted and Jordan Macrae fired past Law.

Brora were buoyant following their equaliser and they surged forward for a second and the pressure soon told as Camelon found themselves down to 10 men.

A long ball casued problems for the home sdie and with Wagenaar bearing down on goal Camelon full back Greg MacPherson hauled the attacker to the ground on the edge of the box to earn himself a red card.

The Highland League side made their extra man count almost immediately as Wagenaar’s free kick found Mark Nicolson unmarked and he headed home from six yards.

Camelon pushed for an equaliser but the junior side’s hopes of finding a goal to force extra time ended in the final minute when goalkeeper Law was sent off after fouling Brora striker Andy Macrae 35 yards from goal to leave his side with nine men.