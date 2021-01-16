Highland League: Clach boss doubtful league will resume in three weeks

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Clach boss Jordan MacDonald is doubtful the Highland League will resume after the three-week shutdown.

As part of the suspension of all football below the Scottish Championship, the Highland League will be on ice for the remainder of this month at least.

The decision was taken by the Scottish FA, in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases across Scotland and the tightening of restrictions across the country.

There has been scepticism across the board about how long the suspension could last for and the reasons behind it, given the relatively low case numbers in part-time football this season.

MacDonald, who took over at Clach before the start of this season, was among those unsurprised by the decision that came down from the game’s governing bodies.

He said: “Will three weeks be enough? I’ve got my doubts. I hope I’m wrong, but we’ll have to see what happens.

“As a club, we want the season to continue. Definitely. But that’s out of our hands.

“We made the decision to go into the Highland League this season and enter the Scottish Cup. If we were told we could go again, we would love to.

“I think this decision was coming and it’s probably the right one. I’ve no idea what comes next, but it’s not just us – everyone is in the same boat.

“We probably knew this was coming. They all said that winter could be bad again.”

Clach managed two games before the shutdown of football. They were beaten 2-1 at home in the Scottish Cup by Caledonian Braves and lost 4-2 to Inverurie Locos in their only league fixture.

As with any other manager now without training or games to prepare for, MacDonald has put the onus on his players to keep themselves in shape individually, for whenever part-time football is given the go-ahead to resume.

MacDonald added: “The boys have been OK. It’s a wee bit of realisation that this is the situation we’re all in.

“We’ve asked them to do their own thing. We’ll be able to tell which ones have and which ones haven’t. We’ve put it in our group chat.

“People’s health has got to come before us being desperate to play football. We’ll get back to playing football at some point; all we can is bide our time.”