Keir Smith is relishing being reunited with his former Keith boss Dean Donaldson at Turriff United.

Donaldson was named the new Turriff manager late on Tuesday evening, succeeding Kris Hunter at the Haughs on the back of their 13-1 defeat to Fraserburgh.

In his last role at Keith, which he left prior to the start of this season, Donaldson established the Maroons as a mid-table outfit and is still regarded as a club legend at Kynoch Park.

He takes the reins at a youthful Turriff who have been struggling at the wrong end of the Highland League table.

Smith, who played for Donaldson at Keith while on loan from Caley Thistle, is optimistic about where he can take Turra in the coming years.

The former Keith manager signs up on a deal which will take him through to 2024.

He said: “I’m buzzing with it. I really enjoyed my time at Keith and a lot of that was down to Dean. He’s honest, disciplined and I enjoyed playing for him.

“You can see what he did at his last club. They were probably in a similar position to us and now regard themselves as a decent, mid-table team. I’d expect the same at Turriff.

“We’ve got a willing group of boys who want to work. I think he’s the man for it – the proof is in the pudding in what he did at Keith.

“I think you’ll see a change in Turriff. The harder you work off the ball, the more time you’ll have on it. That seems to be his philosophy, which is a good thing to have.

“I’ve spoken to Dean a couple of times since I left Keith. I like him as a person as well as a manager. I touched base with him now and then just to see how things were going.

“When I was at Keith we were a hard-working team and you can see the benefit of that in some of the results we got.”

Donaldson joins on a deal until 2024 and is expected to announce his coaching team in the coming days.

The Highland League is currently on a shutdown, expected until at least the middle of February, so the players will have to wait before putting to bed the Fraserburgh drubbing.

Smith added: “It was nothing short of an embarrassment – it shouldn’t happen at Highland League level. The main thing is to not let that happen again.

“I was just on the bench, as I was coming back to fitness, and I want to put it right, so I can imagine the boys who were playing will be kicked up with anger about it.

“Maybe it teaches us a lesson or two. Maybe the boys needed that kick up the backside because I don’t think many of them have been in that position before.”