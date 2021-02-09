The unknowns remain for Highland League following suspension extension

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Secretary Rod Houston says some of current unknowns will need to be removed before the Highland League know if the season can be completed.

The suspension of football in Scotland below the Championship has been extended following talks between the SFA and Scottish Government.

The next update from the authorities on the resumption of the game below the second tier is due on March 1.

Although the Highland League season was reduced to a 15-game campaign, no return to action until next month at the earliest would appear to make it increasingly difficult to complete this term.

However, for Houston it’s tough to make predictions at this stage with so many imponderables surrounding when the Highland League may resume, the conditions in which it would be allowed to restart and how long the league would have to finish the season.

He said: “The imponderables haven’t gone. Each time there’s an announcement or we reach a threshold date for knowing things what you hope for is that some of the imponderables are taken away or reduced.

© JASPERIMAGE

“Without them being resolved we still haven’t any total clarity on how things are.

“What I mean by that is at the minute we don’t know how long we’ll get for the season and we don’t know when the defined season end will be for play-offs.

“Will we get a two-week preparation period? What will be the structure of arrangements for when we come back?

“If it involves PCR testing then that is something that would be desperately challenging for the clubs.

“So it’s these things that have to be looked at and discussed and the discussions to determine what happens with these imponderables can’t happen until we know when there is a return.

“Therefore that leaves us in a holding pattern for the time being.”

The extension of the suspension didn’t come as a major shock to Houston.

Although the way ahead remains unclear, he is confident the Highland League clubs are in a good position to restart when the time allows.

Houston added: “The announcement doesn’t come as a complete surprise, although it’s disappointing we’re not yet at the stage where we can get some sense of the way forward.

“But given the big picture we shouldn’t be too grumpy about it.

“The bottom line is that this is a waiting game and it’s a desperately difficult situation to manage on a national scale.

“With all that’s going on and all the angles and paths of thought it’s very difficult so we just have to bide our time.

“What I am reassured about is that we have the resilience we need and we are ready to move should the opportunity arise.

“It’s a credit to the clubs and the homework that has been done that the league is in this position.”

Seven Highland League sides remain in this season’s Scottish Cup as well as nine teams from League One and seven clubs from League Two.

It remains unclear how the SFA plan to complete the competition with these sides now in cold storage until next month at the earliest.

Houston said: “The Scottish Cup can be added to the list of imponderables because as long as the suspension is in place we’re not sure what they will do.

“We’ll have to wait and see but it’s a difficult one to deal with.”