Clach chairman Alex Chisholm optimistic about Highland League season completion

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Clachnacuddin chairman Alex Chisholm remains optimistic that this season can be completed.

The Highland League will stay in cold storage until at least March 1 following talks between the SFA and Scottish Government earlier this week.

Although the 2020-21 campaign has been reduced to 15 games, no side has played more than three league fixtures.

When the Highland League is allowed to return to action, it is likely an extension to the season would need to be granted to allow this term to be completed and a champion club declared to go forward into pyramid play-offs.

But Grant Street Park chief Chisholm is hopeful that could happen.

He said: “It depends on when we’re given the go-ahead to restart, I know the league secretary (Rod Houston) is cautiously optimistic.

“We would probably require an extension to the season and it will have to link in with the pyramid and play-offs.

“But once we know when we can get started, you can look to see if it’s viable to get the games played.

“There’s a lot to consider, but it depends on when you can start and whether you get an extension to finish the season and how that links into the pyramid.

© Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

“Once you get a date you can take it from there, we’re optimistic that the season could be played to a conclusion and we could get a champion club.”

League One and Two clubs had hoped to be given the greenlight to restart this week, having offered to carry out Covid-19 testing on personnel, like the Premiership and Championship sides.

If coronavirus testing was required for the Highland League to resume Chisholm admits it would be a financial challenge for clubs.

But the Clach chairman says all options will need to be considered when it comes to restarting.

Chisholm added: “The finance side of it is one thing, but the guys have full-time jobs, as do those in League One and Two, and you want to do the best to protect your staff – that’s a priority.

“But it (testing) would be an ask and I don’t know if that has come into the equation yet in terms of the Highland League.

“But the finance is something we would really need to look at quite hard in terms of the club and the longer term side of things.

“There are different options there and I think you go with the best decision you can with the information available and hopefully things will improve.

© Scott Baxter/DCT Media

“We’ll see what comes up at the end of the month and whatever is needed we’ll look at that and see how how best we move things forward.

“We’ve also got a view towards next season and maybe getting fans back, but we’ll wait and see what they (the SFA and Scottish Government) come up with.”

Chisholm can understand the frustration of some parties at the extension of the lower league suspension, but respects why the decision was made.

He said: “We respect the decision that the government and SFA have made to suspend it until March 1 with everything that’s going on.

“I can see why people are frustrated, but I think we have to consider the situation we’re in and everything that’s going on.”