Paul Lawson hopes Highland League season can be finished

Formartine United manager Paul Lawson hopes the Highland League season can be completed after all the hard work that went into getting it started.

The Highland League along with all other football below the Championship remains suspended until March 1 at the earliest.

Until the SFA and Scottish Government provide a date for when lower league football can resume it’s difficult to judge whether this season can be finished.

The 2020-21 Highland League campaign began on November 28 with clubs having to make adjustments to their grounds and meet a number of Covid-19 protocols.

Formartine boss Lawson hopes that work does not go to waste and said: “I think everyone wants to finish the season if possible.

“Behind the scenes at the club I know the hard work that has gone into getting the season started.

“We’ve had no issues with the games we’ve played. It was a long pre-season for the players, but credit to them they didn’t lose hope and they kept working hard.

“From that point of view I think everyone is keen to get the season finished and I’m sure other clubs are in the same position with the hard work they’ve done to get things moving.

“It would be a shame to see all that hard work go to waste.”

With football below the Championship having been suspended since January 11, Lawson understands players may be struggling for motivation to continue doing individual fitness work with no imminent return in sight.

He added: “I think there comes a point where going out for a run is boring and you want to get back to training, the football side of things and that intensity.

“I miss that and I’m sure everyone else is missing that. Going for a run is fine, but it’s not the same.

“We gave a programme out to the boys for January to keep on top of things, but I know how hard it is to keep motivated.

“What we’ve got as a group is when we do start back don’t be the one who lets their team mate down by coming back out of shape.”

With lower league football remaining in cold storage it has become increasingly difficult to see how the Scottish Cup could be completed this season.

Formartine are one of seven Highland League sides left in the competition.

The Pitmedden outfit have been drawn at home to Annan Athletic of League Two in the second round with a home tie against Premiership side Motherwell the prize for the winner.

Lawson says United want to continue their participation in the Scottish Cup whenever it is possible.

He said: “Of course we want to play in the Scottish Cup. The Annan game is a difficult tie, but it’s one we want to play, we don’t want it taken out of our hands.

“We want to get on with that because we can see the opportunity that lies ahead in Motherwell.

“When the draw was made you don’t want to talk about playing Motherwell until after the Annan game because that is the most important one.

“Hopefully we can see how the Annan game goes and then speak about things after.

“The Scottish Cup is certainly a competition that we’re keen to continue to be part of, the players are itching to get back and that’s a game they’re looking forward to.”