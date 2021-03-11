Something went wrong - please try again later.

Highland League secretary Rod Houston says the decision of Forres Mechanics to miss this season was “entirely understandable”.

The Can-Cans took the decision not to participate in the 2020-21 season because of the health risk for those involved.

The Mosset Park outfit were the only one of the Highland League’s 17 member clubs to opt out of this term.

Although the decision in early November took some observers by surprise, for Houston it was no entirely unexpected and he believes the call Forres made has been respected across the division.

He said: “The decision of Forres was entirely understandable and part of me is perhaps slightly surprised other clubs didn’t do the same.

“When we were starting out with recommencing football the office bearers had met to discuss this and the issues around it.

“We also have a Covid-19 working group who were keeping an eye on developments.

“But it was clear that if a club decided it didn’t want to restart in those circumstances then there would be no penalty applied and they would also continue to take part in all the governance and other activities of the league.

“There was not to be any outcasts, it would be an individual decision by clubs which would be respected – and I would suggest that’s what has happened.”