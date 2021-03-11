Deveronvale striker Robert Scott signs one-year extension

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Deveronvale striker Robert Scott has signed a one-year extension to his contract at Princess Royal Park.

The 23-year-old joined the Vale in March 2017 from Buckie Thistle as part of a swap deal that saw Craig Cowie move to the Jags and Scott and Kyle Gauld moving to the Banff club.

Vale manager Craig Stewart said: “I’m very pleased that Bob has agreed an extension to his contract with the club.

“He’s a talented forward with an eye for goal and would have added to his Vale tally of 38 goals had this season continued as normal.

“He’s now at the age where we’d expect players to build on their experience and push on and I fully expect him to be a very important player for the Vale once Highland League football restarts.”