Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Keith boss Andy Roddie reckons his players have an opportunity for a Jamie Vardy-style story in their Scottish Cup tie against Clyde.

Vardy, a Premier League great with Leicester, started from humble beginnings with Stocksbridge before rising through the leagues with success in his wake.

Keith players will test themselves against SPFL opposition tonight, taking on a team two divisions above them with the opportunity to cause an upset.

Roddie reckons it is a chance for his players to prove they can cut at a higher-level and perhaps start their own fairytale story.

He said: “We have a young squad and I’ve told them if they want to aspire to get to that level and above, then these are the games you’ve got to prove it in.

“You’ve got to stand up and not just match them but be better than them, perhaps open the eyes of their manager. That’s how these things work.

“You can have a good game and someone is there, in the right place at the right time. It’s the same position Jamie Vardy found himself in.

“We do the best we can for Keith Football Club but if we get guys to listen to how we want to play and it gets them to a higher level, that gives us more satisfaction.”

The Maroons play their first game in more than two months tonight, with the Highland League still on hold since the start of January. Roddie’s side have managed to play bounce games against Huntly, Elgin and Fraserburgh, all of whom have Scottish Cup ties in the coming weeks.

Should Keith get through then they would face the winners of Elgin City-Ayr United, which takes place just along the A96 at Borough Briggs.

Roddie said: “Elgin have got a very difficult tie but we’ll just be looking after our own. If we can get through then anything in the next round will be good enough for us.”