Major incentive for Formartine United in Scottish Cup

Paul Lawson says the chance to secure a Scottish Cup tie with Motherwell is a major incentive for Formartine United when they take on Annan Athletic tonight.

The Pitmedden outfit host the League Two side at North Lodge in the second round this evening.

The winner will be at home to Motherwell in round three and Lawson said: “Our lads are excited to get back and looking forward to the challenge.

“We know what is lying in wait and again that’s another incentive for the players.

“It is a big incentive the chance to play a Premiership team, but it can work both ways.

“You don’t want to look too far ahead but the incentive is there for the players and I think the chance to have another game is a big thing as well.

“If we lose we’ll be stopped again so from a management and playing point of view trying to have another game regardless of who it’s against is an incentive.”

Over the last five seasons Formartine have beaten the likes of Clyde, Annan, Forfar and Albion Rovers in the Scottish Cup and Lawson believes they can take another scalp.

He added: “Ultimately I think this is a tie both teams will fancy.

“Annan are favourites because they are a league above us, but it’s certainly a game we feel we’re capable of winning.

“We shown our qualities in the Scottish Cup in the past and if we could do it again it would be great.

“We had a bounce game against Huntly last week and it was good to get a runout and give the boys some game time.

“Annan played on Saturday in the league so they are one up on us in terms of competitive football, but I don’t think they’ll be too far ahead of us in terms of preparation.”