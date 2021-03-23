Brora Rangers record one of biggest shocks in Scottish Cup history with sensational 2-1 triumph over Hearts

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Brora Rangers claimed one of the biggest shocks in Scottish Cup history with a stunning 2-1 triumph over Championship leaders Hearts at Dudgeon Park.

The Cattachs had led for much of the game through Jordan MacRae’s opener, but despite a brave defensive display the tie looked to have swung back in the Jambos’ favour when Christophe Berra levelled midway through the second half.

The Cattachs showed remarkable resilience to regain the lead however, with Martin Maclean’s 74th minute winner creating shockwaves against a Jambos side which has reached the final of the competition in each of the last two seasons.

The memorable triumph sparked jubilant scenes at full-time among Steven Mackay’s squad, with Brora’s reward a third round tie at home to Stranraer next Saturday.

Brora were straight into action against full-time opposition with only five training sessions behind them since being given the green light to resume, with the Cattachs having defeated Buckie Thistle 3-1 in a bounce game on Saturday.

Steven Mackay named the same side which last played in the previous round against Camelon in the previous round on January 11, while Hearts took the opportunity to make six changes from the side which drew 0-0 with Arbroath in the Championship on Saturday.

Hearts started with intent, with Thurso-born Gary Mackay-Steven looking eager to make an impression on his return to the Highlands, and seeing an early volley blocked by Ally MacDonald.

The Jambos kept up the pressure, with Jamie Walker sending an effort over from Aidy White’s delivery on 10 minutes.

Brora were rewarded for their stubborn resistance when they took a stunning lead with their first attack on 11 minutes. Andy Macrae was the provider with a delightful slide rule pass which carved open the visitors’ defence, setting up namesake Jordan to thump high past Ross Stewart from 20 yards.

© SNS Group

Hearts’ frustration was clear with Brora taking a huge surge of confidence from their early breakthrough, with Andy Macrae attempting an audacious effort from long-range which drifted well wide on 18 minutes.

MacRae had a glorious opportunity to double his tally on 23 minutes, with a Dale Gillespie corner falling to the striker’s feet, but his close-range effort was charged behind for a corner.

© SNS Group

Hearts showed a glimpse of their threat, with forward Armand Gnanduillet seeing a shot deflected into the arms of Joe Malin, while Aaron McEneff’s sidefoot effort from a Mackay-Steven cutback brought about another save from the former Ross County goalkeeper.

Brora claimed for a penalty on 31 minutes when Tom Kelly collided with Stewart after latching on to a short pass back by Christophe Berra, however referee Peter Stuart was unmoved.

The Cattachs did well to keep Hearts at arm’s length for much of the remaining first half minutes, however they needed a strong save from Malin on the stroke of half-time to keep out a powerful McEneff effort.

Malin was called into action again seconds after the restart to make a smart near post save which thwarted Gnanduillet’s effort.

Hearts continued to push, with Boyce unable to get a delivery from the lively Mackay-Steven under his feet to get a shot away.

Brora survived a let-off on 59 minutes when Gnanduillet squared the ball to Walker for a clear strike at goal, with the midfielder blazing his 14-yard effort over the bar.

Hearts ramped up the pressure, with Berra’s header from a corner forcing a magnificent clawed save from Malin.

The Jambos’ persistence finally paid off on 70 minutes, with Berra scrambling home a scrappy equaliser following a Mackay-Steven corner.

The Cattachs were inches from instantly regaining their lead when Wagenaar flashed a free-kick just over Stewart’s crossbar.

© SNS Group

Brora did regain their lead on 74 minutes however, with Stewart failing to cut out Wagenaar’s free-kick from the right, which landed for Maclean to sweep high into the net with a rasping finish from a tight angle.

Hearts pushed for another equaliser, with Mackay-Steven denied by Malin, however the home side showed courage in abundance to make sure of their dramatic progression.