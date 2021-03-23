Formartine boss Paul Lawson delighted after side beat Annan on penalties to land Motherwell cup tie

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Formartine United boss Paul Lawson was happy to see his side earn another competitive game.

With the Highland League still in shutdown, Formartine’s Scottish Cup second round penalty shoot-out win over Annan Athletic means they can keep training – the fact their third round game is at home against Premiership Motherwell is a bonus.

Lawson said: “The chat before the game was, ultimately we knew who was lying in wait, but we were playing for another game.

“So from that point of view it’s great, we can keep training and play a great tie – it’s just a shame the supporters won’t get to see it.

“We’re looking forward to it. I’m pleased for the boys, because over the years we’ve wanted to get a Premier League side to North Lodge.”

League Two Annan took the lead early at Pitmedden, with former Peterhead man Aidan Smith netting with his head at the back post from Tony Wallace’s cross.

However, the home team restored parity via Stuart Smith.

The score was still at 1-1 going in the shoot-out, with Andrew Greig, Stuart Anderson and Conor Gethins scoring for United, while Annan’s only successful taker was Cameron Clark.

All in all, it was a good night for the Highland League.

Lawson said: “I heard there’s been a good result at Brora.

“For ourselves, I’m delighted. I thought we deserved it in the end.

“A penalty shoot-out is a lottery, but we probably shaded the chances in the game. We can play better, definitely, but we’re delighted to make it through.

“I wouldn’t quite say it was an entertaining game, but there were chances at both ends.

“Graeme Rodger hit the post in extra time and their keeper had a couple of great saves.”