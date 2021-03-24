Mark Nicolson keen to cherish Brora Rangers’ stunning triumph over Hearts in advancing years of career

Something went wrong - please try again later.

As he reaches the closing stages of his career, Brora Rangers defender Mark Nicolson knows moments like Tuesday’s Scottish Cup triumph against Hearts do not come around often.

The Cattachs ran out 2-1 winners over the Jambos to create one of the biggest shocks in the tournament’s history, with the Edinburgh side having been losing finalists in each of the last two seasons.

Former Ross County youth player Nicolson spent the bulk of his career with Elgin City prior to joining Brora Rangers in 2017.

During his 10-year stint at Elgin Nicolson netted a free-kick in a 6-2 loss to Rangers in December 2012, before helping the Black and Whites secure a 1-1 draw against the Gers at Ibrox later that season.

In his first season with Brora, Nicolson was part of a Cattachs side which defeated East Fife and Stranraer in the Scottish Cup to set up a last-16 tie against Kilmarnock, with the Highlanders going down 4-0 at Rugby Park.

Brora also took Championship side Morton to a replay in last season’s tournament, however the 32-year-old says he will do well to top the dramatic victory over Robbie Neilson’s side.

Nicolson said: “I have played a lot of big teams and come off a few heavy defeats, but I think that’s going to be up there with the biggest one of my career.

“People are saying it’s one of the biggest upsets in Scottish football history, so I’m going to find it hard to top that.

“I’m just going to enjoy it while it’s there, because there won’t be many seasons left for me I don’t think.

“There’s a lot of experience but also a lot of young boys who probably won’t realise what they have done.

“Someone like myself has just got to cherish this moment, as you never know when it’s going to be your last.

“I’m approaching 33, and I don’t know if I’ll get a better win than that.

“I’ve just got to enjoy it while it’s there.”

Brora’s victory was all the more remarkable given it was their first competitive game since their first round win over Camelon on January 11, however Nicolson says the unity of Steven Mackay’s side makes them fancy their chances against any opposition.

© SNS Group

He added: “I know we had not played in a long time, but at Brora we have got quite a good defensive unit ingrained in us anyway. It’s a natural thing for us.

“There’s a great squad there and we all work really hard for each other in training and in games. That’s one of the main things about Brora Rangers.

“I think that’s why we are so successful in these games.

“Before the game I know most people probably expected Hearts to win, and in the back of our minds we maybe thought that as well.

“I just think there’s always something there, where we believe we can cause an upset.

“It’s just can’t find the right words to explain it.”

© SNS Group

Brora’s reward is a third round tie at home to League Two side Stranraer next Saturday, and Nicolson sees no reason why the Cattachs cannot progress further.

He added: “The club is ambitious, they want to compete in the league.

“We have proven numerous times in the last few years we can compete at that level.

“We have beaten Stranraer, East Fife and a couple of League Two teams as well, and now we have beaten Hearts as well.

“This one is a bit of a freak result, but I definitely think we are more than capable of competing at that level and we are hoping we can show that in the next round against Stranraer.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to get into the next round.

“I was a bit worried after the game, I was asking if anyone actually knew if we were at home or away in the next round.

“I’m glad it’s at home. It’s a bit of a trek for them, they won’t enjoy that.

“I know they are back in league action now so they might have that extra wee bit of match fitness.

“I think it will be quite an even game with both teams probably around the same standard.

“We will be quietly confident we can get a result and it’s a great opportunity to get into the next round.”