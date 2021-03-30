Inverurie boss Andy Low says Brora ‘deserve’ play-offs chance, despite being frustrated by need for ‘champions’ tag

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Inverurie Locos boss Andy Low finds it “frustrating” a team had to be named Highland League champions for the league to have a representative in the play-offs – but thinks Brora “deserved that chance”.

Brora have been declared champions using points-per-game and then goal difference after just three games of the aborted season. Current Covid testing requirements mean it would have been too costly for the league to come out of cold storage, but the move means the Cattachs will now get the pyramid play-off chance they missed out on last summer.

Low would have preferred if the legalities allowed Brora to be put forward for the play-offs without being declared champions after it became clear the season wouldn’t be finished.

He said: “I think it’s been inevitable I expected the call to come and it’s been a waiting game, probably too long a waiting game.

“I think the terminology of it is more frustrating than anything. If you’re asking me for somebody to go forward from the Highland League into the play-offs, I think Brora deserve it, based on last year.

“If you’re asking me if Brora deserve to be Highland League champions this year, I’d say no, because we’ve all only played a handful of games.”

Low went on to praise Brora for wording their statement on the being named league winners “respectfully”, given the circumstances.

The Locos boss hopes attentions now turn to getting football back to normal ahead of next season.

Low also thinks the Highland League should begin earlier than normal, if restrictions are eased sufficiently, saying: “If the opportunity is there to bringing Highland League football back two or three weeks early, similar to what the juniors are doing, they should do it – as long as everything else is in place, so you can get crowds back in, get your hospitality, because that’s when the Highland League is at it’s best.”