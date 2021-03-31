Brora Rangers sign Rothes attacker Ali Sutherland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Brora Rangers have completed the signing of Rothes attacker Ali Sutherland.

The 24-year-old, who has signed a deal until May 2024, is ineligible to feature in this weekend’s Scottish Cup match against Stranraer.

Sutherland moved from Elgin City to Rothes in July 2019.

Brora confirmed the transfer in a statement which read: “Brora Rangers are delighted to announce that Ali Sutherland has joined the club from Rothes FC until May 2024.

“Chairman William Powrie wishes to particularly thank Rothes chairman Iain Paul for his clubs help and cooperation in pushing this through on transfer deadline day.

“Ali, who is from Brora, has also previously played for Caley Thistle, Elgin City as well as having a loan spell at Brora back in the 2015/16 season.

“Ali is ineligible to play in the Scottish Cup due to already playing for Rothes in the competition but will be eligible for the pyramid play-off matches.”