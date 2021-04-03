Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie looks to extend season by beating Montrose

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Fraserburgh are looking to extend their season by beating Montrose in today’s Scottish Cup tie but boss Mark Cowie has no qualms about Brora Rangers being declared Highland League champions.

The Broch only have the Scottish Cup left to play for after the Highland League’s management committee confirmed on Tuesday that the 2020-21 season would not restart.

Brora were declared champions despite having only played three games and will be put forward to take part in the pyramid play-offs against their Lowland League counterparts Kelty Hearts.

Fraserburgh had also won all three of their opening games, but had scored four fewer goals than the Cattachs.

Cowie said: “I just wish we had scored more goals in the games we had played.

“I understand there are some people up in arms because the league has declared champions after three games.

“But I’m all for it, because there is a bigger picture. I didn’t think it was possible to get back playing, because we weren’t going to be able to do contact training until May 17.

“I wanted to draw a line under it.

“I was a big advocate of Brora getting a chance in the play-offs last year as they deserved it.

“They rightly won the league, even though it didn’t finish.

“They didn’t get that opportunity, but by declaring them champions this year they will get that opportunity that was taken from them.

“I don’t expect they will be celebrating this as a title win. My guys would have run them close, as would a few other teams, but on the basis of everything has happened it was the right thing to do.

“There is no hard feelings from me. I wish Brora all the very best in the play-offs and I hope they go up.”

© Chris Sumner/DCT Media

Fraserburgh’s full attention now turns to today’s visit of Montrose to Bellslea, which will be their first competitive fixture since beating Banks o’ Dee in the second round on January 9.

The Gable Endies are sitting third in League One and pushing for promotion to the Championship.

Cowie added: “Hopefully we can give a good account of ourselves.

“It will be difficult given the calibre of opposition and the fact we haven’t played a competitive game since the start of January.

“But the guys love their football and they can’t wait to get going.

“They know this could be their last game of the season, but I’m sure they will give everything to get to the next round.”