Brora Rangers exit Scottish Cup following 3-1 extra-time defeat against Stranraer

Brora Rangers’ Scottish Cup dream ended as they relinquished the lead to go down 3-1 against Stranraer after extra-time.

The Cattachs had led for much of the game through Dale Gillespie’s penalty, holding out until Ayrton Sonkur’s 88th-minute equaliser.

That took the tie to extra-time, with goals from Matt Yates and Thomas Orr sealing the League Two side’s progression to the fourth round.

Brora, who memorably defeated Hearts in the previous round, now exit the competition and will gear their attention towards their pyramid play-off with Kelty Hearts later this month.

Brora survived an early scare within the opening minute when Andy Stirling’s free-kick broke to Darryl Duffy in the box, but he lashed over from close-range.

The Cattachs began to show their threat however, with Dale Gillespie seeing a long-range strike comfortably held by Greg Fleming.

Brora spurned a glorious chance on five minutes when Martin Maclean slipped Andy Macrae through on goal, with the attacker attempting to round Fleming but overrunning it which allowed the Blues to clear.

The game continued to flow from end to end, with Stirling presented with a shot inside the box but denied by a strong save by Joe Malin.

Brora were handed the perfect chance to take the lead on 26 minutes however. Morrison was the architect of the move with a marauding run from the halfway line, before he slipped in Andy Macrae who was brought down by Ayrton Sonkur. Gillespie stepped up and confidently dispatched the spot-kick, despite Fleming going the correct way.

© SNS Group

The Blues offered a reminder of their threat just after the half-hour mark, with Duffy blazing a volleyed effort narrowly over after the ball fell to him in the box.

Brora looked dangerous in attack but were unable to fashion any further clear cut chances before the break.

The visitors pushed for a leveller after the interval, with Duffy slotting the ball into the net but ruled offside following Ruari Paton’s delivery.

Opportunities were few and far between throughout most of the second half, however Brora had chances to seal their progression, with Gillespie’s low free-kick tipped behind by Fleming, before Maclean’s header was knocked off the line following a corner.

Stranraer had the ball in the net once again on 86 minutes through Thomas Orr but it was also chalked off for offside, while Adam Cummins saw an effort deflected wide.

The visitors levelled with two minutes of normal time remaining, with James Hilton’s corner causing problems for Joe Malin, with Sonkur knocking home from close-range.

Stranraer looked for a winner, with Malin forced to make a late block from Stirling, but the tie went to extra-time.

Brora had a fine chance to regain the lead when Colin Williamson nodded wide from a corner.

It was the Blues who took the lead 10 minutes into extra-time however, with Yates turning the ball past Malin after being released inside the box.

Stranraer added a third shortly into the second half of extra-time, with Orr thumping a stunning strike high into the net past Malin to kill off the home side.