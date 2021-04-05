Highland League: Goalkeeper Kevin Main heading back to Buckie Thistle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Goalkeeper Kevin Main is leaving Formartine United to return to Buckie Thistle.

The 39-year-old custodian is out of contract at North Lodge Park and has agreed a pre-contract with the Jags which will see him return to Victoria Park for the next two seasons.

Main won the Highland League with Buckie alongside current manager Graeme Stewart in 2010 and 2011 before leaving the club after an 11-year spell in November 2014 to join Turriff United.

Kevin Main Returns!Buckie Thistle is pleased to announce that Kevin Main has signed a pre-contract deal that will see… Posted by Buckie Thistle Football Club on Monday, April 5, 2021

The former Lossiemouth keeper then joined Formartine in February 2018 and helped them win the Highland League Cup later that season and the Aberdeenshire Shield the following year.

Main’s last game for the Pitmedden side was Saturday’s 5-0 Scottish Cup loss to Motherwell.