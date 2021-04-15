Something went wrong - please try again later.

Clach boss Jordan MacDonald is pleased with his squad is shaping up after a glut of new contracts were agreed with players.

Over the last fortnight the Lilywhites have tied down nine players to new deals and MacDonald hopes for more to come in the near future.

Ryan Mackintosh, Stephen Kelly, Jack Davison and Jack Gilliland have all penned one-year extensions, while goalkeeper David Aitchison, Thomas Lewis and experienced midfielder Martin Callum have all signed on for another two years.

Young goalkeeper Daniel Rae, who joined last season from neighbours Inverness Athletic, and talented young forward Connor Bunce have both signed new three-year contracts.

MacDonald has got to work early on securing his squad for the 2021-22 season, after the current campaign was brought to a premature close last month.

He said: “We needed to do it. The boys know where they are for the next couple of years and they deserve it. These boys earned them so we’re quite happy to give them.

“We’re delighted to get Ryan, Martin and big Davie Aitchison done. Connor Bunce we put out on loan to Inverness Athletic at the start of the season to play games – he only lasted about six games because he’d come on leaps and bounds.

“We’re still talking to a couple more of the experienced ones but you don’t want to say anything before it’s over the line. We’re not there yet.

“We’ve probably got another three that are not done yet that we need to get done. Then we’ll start to look if there’s anything about.”

MacDonald, who took over as Clach manager before the start of last season, is pleased with the young players who have committed their futures to the club.

He added: “Daniel (Rae) is a very good young goalkeeper. We’ve got the link-up with Inverness Athletic and Daniel asked if he could get some goalkeeping training done with us, which was fine. He came in and just looked really good.

“We spoke to Inverness Athletic and we were keen to take him in – they were brilliant to deal with and allowed it to happen.

“Jack Gilliland is a right full-back and is very good. He’s good on the ball and likes a tackle. He’s quick and aggressive and while he’s got a few things to learn, we’re really looking forward to see how he gets on.

“Jack Davison was one that took us by surprise last year. He’s got quick feet and a good football brain but he’s a quiet boy. He went out to Inverness Athletic last year and did well, so he earned his new deal.

“The onus is on these boys on now to kick on.”

Midfielder Allan MacPhee will not be returning to Grant Street Park, however, after his one-year switch from Forres Mechanics came to an end.

MacPhee was one of the players who left Forres due to their sabbatical from the Highland League, on a verbal agreement that they would come back for the next season.