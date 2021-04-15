Something went wrong - please try again later.

Formartine United have announced Craig McKeown and Garry Wood will leave the club – but Graeme Rodger has signed a new contract.

Midfielder Rodger joined the Pitmedden side six years ago from Deveronvale.

He has netted 81 goals in 229 appearances and has helped the North Lodge Park side win the Aberdeenshire Cup, Aberdeenshire Shield and Highland League Cup.

Defender McKeown returned to Formartine for a second spell in the summer of 2015 and across his two stints the 36-year-old made 155 appearances and scored 22 times.

Former Ross County and Inverness Caley Thistle striker Wood, 33, also joined United in the summer of 2015 and netted 83 goals in 178 games.

Both McKeown and Wood won the Aberdeenshire Cup, Aberdeenshire Shield and Highland League Cup and will leave when their contracts expire this summer.