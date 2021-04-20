Brora Rangers say they have met criteria for SPFL entry but dates for pyramid play-offs still to be confirmed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brora Rangers have “met all the necessary due diligence and ground criteria for entry into the SPFL”, according to a statement from chairman William Powrie.

However, it is still unclear when the Highland League champions will begin their pyramid play-offs campaign.

An SPFL board meeting was held yesterday, with the league governing body previously saying there were “several issues” to be addressed before confirming dates and venues for the two-legged clash between Brora and Lowland champions Kelty Hearts, as well as the play-off final meetings between the winner and League Two’s bottom side, Brechin City.

Brora and Kelty were denied their chance to compete for a place in the Scottish league set-up last summer and there were fears they may be blocked again. Both were declared champions after three and 13 matches this term, respectively, but had widespread support from the other clubs in their leagues.

However, Brora this afternoon tweeted:

It has previously been speculated the ongoing delay over the dates of the play-off matches could be down to uncertainty on when Leagues One and Two will have completed their 22-game seasons, with the four rounds of post-split fixtures still to be confirmed.