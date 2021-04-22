Departing Formartine veteran Craig McKeown says he retains ‘fire in the belly’ to keep playing

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Craig McKeown says he’s still hungry for success as he leaves Formartine United.

The experienced defender is looking for a new club after being told by the North Lodge Park side that his contract – which expires this summer – will not be renewed.

The 36-year-old is keen to carry on playing and hopes he can help his next club win silverware.

McKeown said: “I still think I can compete at the top end of the table and can compete with anyone in my position in the league.

“Others might think differently, but that’s my opinion. I’ve said before that if I didn’t feel I could contribute to the team and compete at the right end of the table then I’d call it a day.