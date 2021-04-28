Something went wrong - please try again later.

Keith manager Andy Roddie believes goalkeeper Craig Reid will be a “fantastic” signing.

The custodian has joined the Maroons from Dyce Juniors.

Reid, 26, has previously worked with Kynoch Park management team of Roddie and Tommy Wilson at Huntly.

Roddie said: “It’s a fantastic signing for us, we had Craig at Huntly and he’s a fantastic goalkeeper.

“He’ll provide us with a base that we want to build from at Keith going forward.

“For any team and manager I think it’s always an advantage if you’ve worked with players before because you know what they can bring to the party.

Signing News:

We are delighted to announce the signing of our new Goalkeeper Craig Reid from Dyce Juniors. Welcome to the club Craig! pic.twitter.com/7Mzfys8EMp — Keith Football Club (@KeithFC) April 28, 2021

“If you can bring players in that you know can do a job then that’s half the battle.

“When you take players in that you don’t know so well you need to work with them for a while and get to know their strengths and weaknesses.

“Sometimes that can work out and sometimes it doesn’t work out so it’s always better if you can bring players that you know will better you.”

Keith have goalkeeper Greg Simpson, defender Kieran Yeats, midfielder Lee Scott and striker James Olumofe on the transfer list and Roddie is hoping to bring in more new recruits.

He added: “We’re looking to freshen up the squad. Some of the boys have been there for a little while and maybe need a little challenge.

“You don’t want players getting comfortable and thinking they are automatic picks so for the right reasons we’re trying to create healthy competition for places and if you don’t perform you know you’ve got somebody waiting to take your place.

“That’s only good as far as competition and keeping everyone on their toes goes.

“Hopefully there will be another three or four new faces before we start the season.”