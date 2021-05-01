Steven Mackay pleased talking can stop as Brora Rangers prepare for pyramid play-offs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay is pleased the talking can stop after the Cattachs received the green light to play their pyramid play-off against Kelty Hearts.

The Highland League champions had been awaiting confirmation of their fixtures against Lowland League winners Kelty, with the SFA and SPFL confirming on Thursday the matches will take place after seeking legal clarification.

Brora will host the first leg on Tuesday, before making the trip to New Central Park next Saturday, with the winner of the tie facing a two-legged play-off against Brechin City for a place in League Two.

Both clubs won their respective leagues last season, but were denied a shot at promotion after the campaign was curtailed due to Covid-19.

Mackay is relieved a tangible pathway into the SPFL has now been opened for the Sutherland outfit.

He said: “We have talked about the play-offs now for what seems like two years.

“It has dominated a lot of conversations recently, and it was the same this time last year.

“All the talking is over now, which is great. We have got our wish, and that was to be able to compete in the play-offs.

“It’s over to us and the players now to get ready and we will do our talking on the park.

“I think as a club we have conducted ourselves really well during this period.

“Anyone who has spoken out about this over the last few weeks and months has conducted themselves really well.

“I don’t think we have complained too much about it, I think we have got our point across and our reasons why we wanted the play-offs to go ahead.

“That’s simply because we’ve got a strong desire to play in the Scottish league.

“We have been given that pathway now, so there are no more excuses and no more talking.”

Although the prize of a League Two place is up for grabs, Mackay says he is only focused on next week’s double header against Kelty.

He added: “It’s just about getting our heads down and preparing the best we can for the Kelty game.

“It’s going to be two massive games against a really strong side, but both sides deserve to be in the position they are in.

“It’s going to be a really difficult game for both clubs, but we know what the ultimate prize is and it’s a crack at getting into the Scottish league.

“Playing against Brechin over two legs won’t be a given for the team that wins. They have had a poor season, but they are still a team from a higher league.

“Our ambition first and foremost is to focus on Kelty and try to get the right result against them.”

Mackay says his players have maintained a strong level of application in training despite the uncertainty over the fixtures going ahead.

He added: “All the boys have displayed the correct attitude in training, when we have not really known what we have been training for and what the outcome was going to be.

“That was quite difficult. We have trained Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday over the last few weeks, and testing in between, on the basis that we always hoped we would get the green light to proceed with the play-offs.

“It’s always challenging, irrespective of what you are training for you always want a goal or objective. That goes whether it’s fitness training, in the gym or football training.

“It was difficult to keep everyone upbeat for training, not knowing if we were going to have these two games.

“To be fair to the boys, they have been really good. They have been positive and not created any issues.

“The numbers for training have been very good. I have been delighted with their application and attitude, and unsurprisingly to be honest.

“I have said many times about the attitude and collectiveness of that squad, and it was testament to them the way they have approached the last few weeks.

“It has been challenging, but I think we have got through it really well and been able to maintain a positive outlook.

“We have got the games confirmed, and we are now really excited for Tuesday.”