Greg Morrison believes history shows Brora Rangers are capable of mounting pyramid play-off fightback against Kelty Hearts

Brora Rangers forward Greg Morrison feels the Cattachs must draw on past inspiration to fashion a fightback in the second leg of their pyramid play-off against Kelty Hearts.

Steven Mackay’s men trail in the tie after falling to a 2-0 defeat in Tuesday’s first leg at Dudgeon Park.

The return fixture is at New Central Park in Fife on Saturday.

Morrison knows his side are up against it in their attempts to set up a final showdown against Brechin City for a place in League Two.

The resolve previously shown by the Highland League champions, most notably in their stunning 2-1 Scottish Cup victory over Hearts in March, gives the former Ross County player hope they can revive the tie.

Morrison said: “This is one last chance to get into the next round of the play-offs.

“Everyone is wanting the club to go up. We have shown the ambition. Everyone knows that Brora want to go up.

“We just have to transfer that on the pitch now.

“We are going to have to draw inspiration from all of the games.

“The Hearts game is the freshest one.

“When we won the league the season before last, there were games when we were up against the wall. We scraped a point here, or got a last minute goal to get the three points.

“We beat Rothes with the last kick of the ball.

“We have shown we can dig deep. We know that.

“We just need to believe in ourselves. We have done it before and we can do it again.”

© SNS Group

Cattachs boss Mackay described Brora’s performance in the home leg as unacceptable, insisting his side did not turn up.

Morrison is demanding a strong response from his side when they meet the Lowland League champions again this weekend.

The 23-year-old added: “Everyone knows it wasn’t good enough. We know we need to improve massively for the game on Saturday.

“It should have given us a lift when Joe saved the two penalties, but for one reason or another it just didn’t.

“They capitalised on it, got their goal and again we didn’t regroup from that.

“It just didn’t get any better for us.

“I was more surprised at how poor we were. It was just a total off-night for us.

“We knew they were good, they are champions of their league. We are the champions of our league at the same level though – it should have been a much more even game.

“It just wasn’t anywhere near it.”

Morrison knows an early goal for his side this weekend will quickly spark life back into the tie and the attacker, who is from Mulben, is confident the task is not beyond the Sutherland outfit.

© JASPERIMAGE

He added: “One of the positives is that it is just two, with all the penalties they had and a few other chances too.

“It sounds bad, but fortunately it is just two. It is doable and everyone knows it.

“We know we can do better and we can overturn the two-goal deficit.

“We just need to take time over the next few days to think about what went wrong and what we could do better and what we could do differently.

“We just need to bring that into Saturday and give it everything we’ve got. It’s all we can do.

“We know one goal and we are back in it, we have got the momentum.

“They scored two up here, but we can go and score two or more down there.

“That’s how football is. It’s still up for grabs.

“We know we are capable, we have shown it before. Everyone can play better, and going forward into Saturday hopefully we can get a result.”