Forres sign striker Owen Loveland on loan from Elgin

Forres Mechanics have signed Elgin City striker Owen Loveland on loan for the next season.

The 18-year-old, who has previously had a loan stint in the Highland League with Lossiemouth last season, will turn out for the Can-Cans during the 2021-22 campaign.

Loveland has played 14 times for Elgin and scored two goals for the Black and Whites.

✍️ TRANSFER NEWS ✍️Elgin City striker Owen Loveland has joined the club on Loan for the 2021-22 Season.Welcome to Mosset Park Owen ⚽️🟤🟡 Posted by ForresmechanicsOfficial on Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Forres have also announced that Dale Wood and Owen Paterson have signed two-year contracts to return to the club.

With the Mosset Park side opting to sit out the 2020-21 campaign their players were allowed to move elsewhere if they wished with Wood heading back to former club Rothes and Paterson heading to Junior side Forres Thistle.

But both will be back in Charlie Rowley’s Mechanics squad for next season.