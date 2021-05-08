Highland League: Eachainn Miller pens new contract with Clachnacuddin

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Clachnacuddin have announced Eachainn Miller has signed a three-year extension to his contract at Grant Street Park.

The midfielder, who can also play in defence, joined the Inverness side two years ago having previously played for Lowland League side University of Stirling and been in Ross County’s youth set-up.

Miller, who lives on the Isle of Lewis, impressed during his first season with Clach scoring six goals in 29 appearances.

However, in the Covid-19 curtailed 2020-21 campaign he was only able to make one appearance for Jordan MacDonald’s side.