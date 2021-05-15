Jevan Anderson looking for fresh start after exit from Burton Albion

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jevan Anderson is looking for a fresh start for his career after leaving English League One side Burton Albion earlier this week.

Anderson joined the Brewers from Formartine United in 2019 after a successful trial, but made only four appearances in two seasons for the club.

He also had two loan spells at Hereford United and Kettering Town, however, the Covid-19 pandemic meant both those stints were disrupted.

The defender has returned to his native north-east after news of his release was made public earlier this week and is on the look-out for his next move.

Anderson, son of former Aberdeen captain Russell, said: “The main thing I’m looking for now is to play games on a consistent basis. I’ve now gone two years without playing consistently.

“I played men’s football from quite a young age at Formartine, got a good number of games under my belt. That’s really all I’m looking for.

Thank you @burtonalbionfc for the last two years, it’s been a pleasure. Would like to thank all the staff and players who have helped me since moving down. Onto the next chapter and time to kick on👍🏻 — Jevan Anderson (@Anderson3Jevan) May 12, 2021

“I want to play games and get my career kick-started. I need to get myself going.

“I find it hard to switch off, I always like to keep myself busy. But that’s what I have to do – try take a step back from it for a couple of weeks – then get myself in the best possible shape to sign somewhere, wherever that may be.”

Anderson is open to returning to England or pursuing the next stage of his career in Scotland, feeling he cannot close the door on either possibility.

He added: “It’s something that I’m open to either. I’m not really at the stage where I can turn my back on anything.

“Both England and Scotland offer great opportunities for different reasons, but I’m just going to have to bide my time to see if anything comes up.

“It’s hopefully an opportunity for me to go in somewhere and have a fresh start, play some games and show a club what I can do.”

Anderson worked under three managers during his time at Burton.

Nigel Clough brought him to the club in 2019 before defender Jake Buxton took over as player-manager. When he left last year, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink was appointed as the new boss.

With the lack of involvement in the first-team, Anderson got the feeling a change of scenery would be coming.

He added: “You kind of get a feeling, as the season went on. A lot of boys came in during January and I felt my chances were limited. There’s a lot of boys let go, so I think there’s going to be a massive turnover there in the summer.

“It’s been valuable. I played and trained under three managers, so I don’t regret it at all. It’s been a massive learning experience and feel I’ve improved massively as a player.”