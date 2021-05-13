Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wick Academy manager Gary Manson is thrilled to have brought Steven Anderson back to Harmsworth Park.

The 28-year-old attacker will return to the Scorries from June 1 following the expiry of his contract with Rothes.

Anderson played for Wick between 2014 and 2018 and netted 67 goals in 151 appearances for the Caithness outfit.

However, personal circumstances meant he moved to Inverness and that saw him leave Wick three years ago and join Rothes.

Boss Manson played with Anderson during his first spell with Academy and said: “I’m delighted to get him back.

“On his day he’s one of the top players in the Highland League in my opinion.

“Playing with and against him he’s the sort of player as a defender you don’t want to come up against.

© Wick Academy Football Club

“He’s got everything in his locker, he’s quick, he’s powerful, good in the air and can go on his right or his left.

“He’s the sort of forward defenders don’t like coming up against and I’ve got experience of playing with and against him and seeing those strengths first hand.

“So I’m delighted to get him back to the club because he can be a real matchwinner.”

A move back to Caithness from the Highland capital made a return to Wick possible for Anderson and Manson is pleased the Scorries were able to make the deal happen.

He added: “It was personal circumstances which took him to Inverness.

“But he ended up moving back to Wick after he’d joined Rothes and was travelling down the road for matches and things.

© DCT Media

“I don’t think it was ideal for him and it kind of made sense for him to come back to Wick.

“He’s delighted to come back and we’re delighted to have him, I’m sure Rothes will be disappointed to lose him, but it’s beneficial for us.”

Manson believes Anderson will further bolster Academy’s attacking options.

The Wick manager already has the likes of Richard Macadie and David Allan – who are first and third on the club’s all-time scoring list – at his disposal as well Craig Gunn and Marc MacGregor, but says Anderson further strengthens his hand.

Manson said: “We’re very lucky with the players we’ve got in the attacking third.

“We’ve added Steven and we’ve also got Craig Gunn, David Allan, Gordon MacNab, Marc MacGregor, Richard Macadie, Mark Macadie.

“That’s one area of the squad where we are strong, but when a player like Steven Anderson becomes available you can’t turn that down and he will come in and improve us.”