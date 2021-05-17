Monday, May 17th 2021 Show Links
Fraser Hobday leaves Turriff United for Aberdeen junior side Banks o’ Dee

By Sean Martin
May 17, 2021, 9:54 am Updated: May 17, 2021, 10:26 am
Fraser Hobday is joining junior side Banks o' Dee.
Fraser Hobday, right, is joining junior side Banks o' Dee.

Banks o’ Dee have signed Turriff United captain Fraser Hobday.

The 25-year-old made 70 appearances for the Haughs side after joining from Peterhead in 2018.

Hobday took the captain’s armband following the departure of Cammy Bowden to Huntly last summer.

Turra managed to complete just two matches during the 2020-21 Highland League season, losing to Formartine and Fraserburgh.

A Turriff statement read: “All at Turriff United would like to thank Fraser for his service and wish him well for his future career.”

North Superleague side Banks o’ Dee recently announced the departure of long-serving co-manager Tommy Forbes.

Forbes spent nine years with the Spain Park outfit, starting off as a coach before taking the reins alongside Sandy McNaughton then, latterly, Jamie Watt.

Under Forbes’ guidance, Dee won 14 trophies and reached the third round of the 2017-18 Scottish Cup.

