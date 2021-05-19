Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Formartine United have signed defender Ryan Spink from Keith with Luke Emmett heading in the opposite direction.

Spink, 23, has left Kynoch Park after five years to join United, while fellow defender Emmett’s two-year stint at North Lodge Park comes to an end as he links up with the Maroons.

Formartine manager Paul Lawson is pleased to have bolstered his squad with the signing of Spink, who has plenty of Highland League experience despite his age.

Lawson said: “For his age, Ryan has very good experience, which is important.

“He’s a player I’ve liked for a long time and we saw an opportunity to go for him.

“Keith were interested in Luke and he has gone the other way and it’s worked out for both clubs.

“I’m delighted to get Ryan on board, he’s a very good player who can play at left-back or centre-back which is good.

“He’s still got things he wants to improve on, but he’s an ambitious lad who is hungry to do well and that’s what we’re looking for.

NEW SIGNINGFormartine United FC are delighted to announce the Transfer of defender Ryan Spink from their fellow… Posted by Formartine United Football Club on Wednesday, May 19, 2021

“We want hungry players to come in and improve us and he does have that experience despite still being young.

“Having spoken to him, he’s desperate to get started and we’re delighted to get him on board.

“We feel Luke has a lot of potential and will be a very good player for Keith.

“In a sense, you don’t want to let these players leave, but we felt the chance to bring Ryan in was too good to turn down, but we wish Luke all the best.”

Emmett has chance to prove himself

Keith manager Andy Roddie is pleased to have made Emmett their fourth close season signing.

The 20-year-old, who can play at right-back or centre-back, has previously been with Aberdeen and Cove Rangers and a loan spell with Junior side Bridge of Don Thistle this term.

Roddie said: “We’re looking to get young players at the club who have big futures in front of them and give them the opportunity to show that at Keith under myself and Tommy.

“We’ll try to pass on our experience and coaching ability and hopefully help get these guys to the next level, not just in the Highland League, but let the Scottish League sides see what they can do and hopefully help them to that level.

“We’re giving Luke the opportunity to prove himself in the Highland League.

“On the evidence of what we’ve seen and from speaking to people who have worked with him, they say he has great potential and it’s up to him to go and show that.

“He’s far better than Junior level and we feel he can do a job for us at Keith.

“We’re disappointed to lose Ryan, he’s another young player with a bright future ahead of him.

“It’s unfortunate that we’ve lost him, but he was wanting to move on to a new challenge after five years at Keith, which is fair enough.”