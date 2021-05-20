Clach chairman Alex Chisholm eyes progress after early summer shake-up

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Clach chairman Alex Chisholm insists the Inverness club has gone ‘back to basics’ as it seeks to kick on next season.

The Highland League side have been busy behind the scenes, signing up a dozen players on new deals, with skipper Michael Finnis’ decision to quit the only body blow, albeit a sore one.

Clach played only one match last term before the pandemic brought play to a halt, but that followed finishes of 14th in 2020, 16th in 2019 and 13th in 2018.

Improvement sought in league placings

Boss Jordan MacDonald replaced Sandy McLeod last October, so he’s close to starting from scratch in terms of his dug-out career at Grant Street.

The Merkinchers might well fill the void left by Finnis with one more ‘older head’, but a range of youth and experience under the guidance of MacDonald has put the chairman in a positive mood.

He explained: “In terms of contracts, 12 players have re-signed, younger players and experienced players. I am delighted for those younger ones.

“Along with Jordan’s management team, we are looking to build a strong squad. We have not been happy with where we’ve been, in terms of our league position.

“We have looked at the club, root and branch, back to basics and looked at how we can improve things. To have so many players signed up is great.

“The likes of Eachainn Miller from Stornoway, who has shown great commitment to this football club, is one such example.

“We have had great support through our under-20s and our youth pathways. The majority of the players in our first-team have come through via route.

“It’s our job to support the manager and players and we have done that before and through Covid.”

Skipper exit was blow – but thanks given by chairman

Stalwart Finnis, 31, opted not to be part of the set-up that he has been part of since being signed in 2009 by Iain Polworth.

Chisholm concedes that was a jolt, adding: “We wanted Michael to stay and Jordan has stated that.

“We were just disappointed that we could not agree terms. I have known Michael for a long time and I thank him for the services he’s given to this club.

“I wish him all the best in his future career. That was disappointing, but we will move on with the guys that we have.”

Experienced head to be added

The Lilies chief revealed that one more recruit could make a difference on the pitch, to help guide the young Lilies.

Chisholm said: “It’s a young squad, so we will be looking to add experience. We’re looking for some support for the young boys.

“It might just be a case of getting the right person in. It needn’t be a big number of new faces at all. That wee bit of knowledge of playing at Highland League level.

“Numbers-wise, we’re good in terms of players and hats off to the youth players and the set-up here. The players are coming through. You can see that from the guys that Jordan has signed up.”