Clach chairman Alex Chisholm relishes fans’ return this summer

Alex Chisholm can’t wait for Highland League club Clach to open its doors again to supporters – and stressed it’s safety first at Grant Street.

The Lilywhites chairman explained that there is optimism that HFL football with fans can get started afresh with a new season just two months’ time.

Timetable for July return in the Highland League

He said: “We are in preparation for the league to hopefully start in July. We proceed with a degree of caution with regards to Covid and how we go about that.

“We’ve been delighted to get back to some kind of timetable for a return to football and for fans to get in. We’re just waiting for more guidance on that.

“We have all the Covid protocols in place, so whatever is needed (for fans to gain entry), we will do that.

No football without fans

“From the club’s matchday income, getting supporters back is massive for us.

“Above that though, as the saying goes, there is no football without fans. I am so looking forward to getting back to games with fans.

“It’s our job to ensure that it’s safe for supporters and that’s what we’ve done.

“You can see from the games down south the difference even 10,000 fans make inside Old Trafford for example.

“We’ll be thankful to get our fans back into Grant Street.”

No shortage of helpers through pandemic

Finances have been squeezed with no fans and no games for much of the past year.

However, Chisholm said: “The support we have had from our sponsors and Highland Council’s Common Good Fund, who are partner at the club, we have a really good working relationship.

“All these things off the park can hopefully help everything else fall into place and we’ve worked hard on that front.

“Thanks to everyone who has helped. There has been plenty of fundraising done during Covid and donations made.

“It was all about getting the club through difficult situations in terms of finance.

“On the back of that, we have had our changing rooms refurbished and we’re working on ground improvements at the moment.

“We are looking at our facilities for a return to football. All this adds to the whole feel about the club.”

Charity to benefit from new bright kit

Chisholm also confirmed that the Merkinch club will be dressed for success with a strip which will help boost the funds of a well-known charity.

We are absolutely delighted to be working with @mariecurieuk for the upcoming @SHFLfb season.

Stay tuned as we unveil our plans soon.https://t.co/X6VLop8P4G — Inverness Clachnacuddin FC (@clachfc) April 30, 2021

He said: “We’re taking out a new third kit, which will be a charity kit for Marie Curie.

“It will be yellow, quite striking, and it’s just something we wanted to put back in to support the community.

“We will have that ready for the new season once we get that sorted out with our supplier.”

Rising confidence

Chisholm spoke to the Press and Journal on Thursday about his joy in getting the majority of the squad tied up for next season.

And he feels there’s fresh optimism within the Merkinch venue, with manager Jordan MacDonald ready for the new campaign.

The chairman added: “We’ve had long chats with Jordan about he sees the team improve and how he can achieve that. We’re looking at that for over the next two to three years.

“We want success and things will improve. We are putting the foundations in place and are all thinking the same way and that stems from having a positive culture.

“Confidence is a massive part of football. As a club, on and off the park, we are on the same page as far as that is concerned.”