Gordon Nicolson has resigned from his position as manager of Strathspey Thistle.
In a short statement, the Highland League side said they reluctantly accepted Nicolson’s resignation and would place assistant Tommy Wilson in charge of pre-season preparations until a replacement is found.
STATEMENT:
Strathspey Thistle Football Club have reluctantly accepted the resignation of manager Gordon Nicolson. The club would like to thank Gordy for all he has done and wish him well for the future. pic.twitter.com/yvAN1cl7yZ
— Strathspey Thistle FC (Official) (@JagsStfc) May 20, 2021
Nicolson had been in charge since September 2018 after a stint as assistant manager. He stepped up to the top role after the resignation of Ally Munro.
In his only full season in charge – the 2018-19 campaign – Strathspey finished 14th, with 10 wins from 34 games.
When the following season was curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the club were sat 13th. They did not manage to play a game in the aborted 2020-21 campaign.
