Gordon Nicolson resigns as manager of Highland League side Strathspey Thistle

By Jamie Durent
May 20, 2021, 11:51 am
© DCT MediaStrathspey Thistle manager Gordon Nicolson.
Gordon Nicolson has resigned from his position as manager of Strathspey Thistle.

In a short statement, the Highland League side said they reluctantly accepted Nicolson’s resignation and would place assistant Tommy Wilson in charge of pre-season preparations until a replacement is found.

Nicolson had been in charge since September 2018 after a stint as assistant manager. He stepped up to the top role after the resignation of Ally Munro.

In his only full season in charge – the 2018-19 campaign – Strathspey finished 14th, with 10 wins from 34 games.

When the following season was curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the club were sat 13th. They did not manage to play a game in the aborted 2020-21 campaign.

