Boss Allan Hale believes Angus Grant will prove to be a very good addition at the head of Huntly’s attack.

The 22-year-old striker has joined the Black and Golds on a three-year contract from Turriff United.

Grant netted 30 times in 77 appearance at the Haughs and Hale believes he can weigh in with goals at Christie Park.

He said: “We’re pleased to get Angus signed and I think he’s an important signing for us.

“Angus fits the profile of the type of player we want to be bringing in.

“He’s a player that’s young, but is established in the Highland League and has played a lot of games at this level and his stats in terms of goalscoring are good.

“We need a focal point in our attack. Gary McGowan has decided to retire, but he was due to go back to Banks o’ Dee anyway.

“David Booth retired last year as well, so it’s an area we identified that we needed to strengthen.

“But it was important not to rush or to panic and sign someone for the sake of it.

“It needed to be someone that fits the characteristics of players we want to work with and Angus was one that we identified as someone we wanted to come in and we’ve managed to get the deal done.

“In the long term, I think it could prove to be a very good deal for the club.”

Building for the future

Manager Hale is looking to build a young side, which can make Huntly successful in the Highland League once again.

He is pleased Grant sees his future within that and wants to be part of the project.

Hale added: “We’re not blessed with a lot of finance and it’s important that players are coming to the club because they’re buying into the footballing project that we want to build at Huntly.

“That’s important and it’s important that young players want to improve, play at the highest level they can and be part of a successful team, which we want to be in the long term at Huntly.

“The fact Angus sees Huntly as somewhere he can improve and somewhere that can help him achieve his personal ambitions is something we’re delighted with.

“We see him playing a key part in what we want to at Huntly and we think it’s a partnership that will work out well for both parties.”