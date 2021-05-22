Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Fort William boss Ash Hollyer is keen to press on with the rebuilding job at Claggan Park after Aidan Taylor signed a new deal with the club.

Popular midfielder Taylor has signed a one-year extension to his deal at Fort, with Hollyer pleased to have him as part of his plans for next season.

Hollyer is also running the rule over potential trialists, with Fort William players already back in pre-season training ahead of the new campaign.

We are delighted to announce that Aidan Taylor has extended his contract at the club for a further year Aidan has been a key player since originally joining on loan in 2017 from Keith, making his move permanent in 2019 We are delighted Aidan has decided to extend his contract pic.twitter.com/aEOrf7df5E — Fort William FC (@FortWilliamFC) May 19, 2021

Hollyer said: “We are in the process of signing people up and have agreed terms with some. They’ll be announced in due course.

“It was great to Aidan tied up. It was something we’d spoken about previously – he was keen to get it done as well, so it was pretty straight-forward.

“He’s happy and enjoying what’s happening. They’re all buying in to what we’re trying to do and Aidan’s shown that by signing his extension.

“Since we’ve been there, he’s one of the players we said we’d look to build something around. He’s someone we respect and highly regard as a part of our plans.

“We won’t rest on our laurels. Even if we have a settled squad, if the right player becomes available we’ll look to make that deal happen as well.”

© Iain Ferguson

Work is ongoing at Fort’s home ground at Claggan to get it ready for the new season, with Hollyer keen to give the local community the chance to see their team in action.

He was keen to push on with pre-season plans early, once the government restrictions started to ease.

Hollyer added: “We are early but knew that when we got told lockdown was ending on the 17th, it made no sense to carry on doing our Zoom sessions and dragging it out, when they can play football.

“We gave them six weeks off then came back two weeks earlier than we normally would. Hopefully then by the middle of June we can have a much more settled squad in place.

“Getting back, being able to train and play friendlies, is massive for the boys. We had two games prior to lockdown, so to come back knowing we’ve got a full season ahead of us, is something everyone is looking forward to.

“The main thing is everything is safe to play football. I’ve said this all along; yes we all want to play but some things in life are worth more than football.

“Now that rates are dropping and we’re in Tier 2, fingers crossed we don’t get any more delays.”