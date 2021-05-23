Highland League: Three departures confirmed at champions Brora Rangers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brora Rangers have announced the departure of Bjorn Wagenaar, Paul Brindle and David Hind.

Midfielder Wagenaar, forward Brindle and first team coach David Hind are all leaving the Cattachs this summer.

Wagenaar, 23, joined Brora in July 2019 from Dutch side Scheveningen, while forward Brindle moved to Dudgeon Park from Clach in 2015.

Former Nairn, Elgin and Brora defender Hind has been part of Steven Mackay’s coaching team.

A club statement read: “The club can tonight announce that Bjorn Wagenaar, Paul Brindle and David Hind will all be leaving the club.

“We would like to put on record our sincere thanks to all for their contributions to the club and wish them all well in the future.”