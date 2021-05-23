Monday, May 24th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Highland League: Three departures confirmed at champions Brora Rangers

By Danny Law
May 23, 2021, 8:21 pm
© Kath Flannery/DCT MediaBrora's Paul Brindle celebrates scoring against Fraserburgh.
Brora's Paul Brindle celebrates scoring against Fraserburgh.

Brora Rangers have announced the departure of Bjorn Wagenaar, Paul Brindle and David Hind.

Midfielder Wagenaar, forward Brindle and first team coach David Hind are all leaving the Cattachs this summer.

Wagenaar, 23, joined Brora in July 2019 from Dutch side Scheveningen, while forward Brindle moved to Dudgeon Park from Clach in 2015.

© JASPERIMAGE
Bjorn Wagenaar in action for Brora against Turriff United.

Former Nairn, Elgin and Brora defender Hind has been part of Steven Mackay’s coaching team.

A club statement read: “The club can tonight announce that Bjorn Wagenaar, Paul Brindle and David Hind will all be leaving the club.

“We would like to put on record our sincere thanks to all for their contributions to the club and wish them all well in the future.”

More from the Press and Journal