Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

George Manson has been elected as the new president of the Highland League.

The Turriff United chairman was handed the role at Monday’s annual general meeting.

Raymond Cardno stepped down as president after three years at the helm after the most challenging period when the effects of Covid-19 halted the action.

After a vastly shortened last term, Brora were named as the champions and contested the pyramid play-off, losing 6-1 on aggregate to Lowland League champions Kelty Hearts.

On Sunday, Kelty won the pyramid final 3-1 on aggregate against League Two’s Brechin City, who are destined for the Highland League, despite reports suggesting they would prefer dropping into the Lowland League.

Champions of tier six leagues to get play-off chance

HFL secretary Rod Houston said: “Fixtures will be announced in due course once we know what Brechin City are doing.

“Everyone was content to leave them right now to lick their wounds because it will still be sore. The season starts on July 24.”

The door for teams in tier six – the North Caledonian League and North Super League – to contest for a place in the HFL opens next season after that move was formally agreed.

Houston added: “There is no automatic relegation. If the clubs at the top clubs in tier six meet the criteria for joining the Highland League there would be a play-off.”

Also in Monday’s AGM, Formartine United’s Sandy Sinclair has stepped up from junior to senior vice-president and Inverurie’s Gordon Booth is to be elected junior vice-president.

Forres Mechanics returning this summer

Houston confirmed Forres Mechanics, who took a season out due to Covid concerns, will returned as “valued members” and Brora will contest the group stages of the League Cup this summer.