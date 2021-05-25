Highland League: Nairn County confirm interim management team

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Nairn County have named Mike Rae and Brian Macleod as interim head coaches while manager Ronnie Sharp recovers from illness.

Sharp, who has been in charge of Nairn County since July 2016, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness after suffering a heart attack last week.

Rae has worked as the club’s assistant manager and goalkeeping coach since Sharp was appointed five years ago.

Macleod was part of the Nairn management team three years ago before taking charge of Clachnacuddin in October 2018. He resigned in August 2019.

Macleod returned to Nairn as the assistant coach of the club’s reserve team in July last year.