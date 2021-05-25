Highland League: Nairn County confirm interim management team

Nairn County have named Mike Rae and Brian Macleod as interim head coaches while manager Ronnie Sharp recovers from illness.
Sharp, who has been in charge of Nairn County since July 2016, was taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness after suffering a heart attack last week.
Rae has worked as the club’s assistant manager and goalkeeping coach since Sharp was appointed five years ago.
Macleod was part of the Nairn management team three years ago before taking charge of Clachnacuddin in October 2018. He resigned in August 2019.
Macleod returned to Nairn as the assistant coach of the club’s reserve team in July last year.
Brian briefly worked as part of our Management Team almost 3 years ago before taking the Manager's job at Clachnacuddin. He rejoined us as Reserves Team Assistant Coach in July last year and has helped coach our young side through their first season in the North Caledonian League pic.twitter.com/zOPEfNldCr
— Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) May 25, 2021
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe