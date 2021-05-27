Thursday, May 27th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Fraserburgh’s treble contract boost ahead of new Highland League season

By Paul Chalk
May 27, 2021, 5:53 pm
© EVENING EXPRESSFraserburgh's Lewis Duncan, left, has signed a new deal at the Highland League club. Picture by Kath Flannery
Fraserburgh's Lewis Duncan, left, has signed a new deal at the Highland League club. Picture by Kath Flannery

Fraserburgh have announced a hat-trick of contract extensions until the summer of 2022.

The Highland League club have dealt in goalkeeper Joe Barbour, midfielder Lewis Duncan and defender Scott Henry as they prepare for the new season, which kicks off on July 24.

© Chris Sumner
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie.

The Broch, who won all three games off a 2020/21 campaign which barely got started, will be eager to mount a title challenge when the action gets started.

In 2019/20, the Bellslea Park side finished third, although due to Covid-19, the games were stopped with Fraserburgh having five games in hand on runners-up Inverurie Locos. They were only four points adrift at the time.

