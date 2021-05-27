Fraserburgh’s treble contract boost ahead of new Highland League season

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Fraserburgh have announced a hat-trick of contract extensions until the summer of 2022.

The Highland League club have dealt in goalkeeper Joe Barbour, midfielder Lewis Duncan and defender Scott Henry as they prepare for the new season, which kicks off on July 24.

© Chris Sumner

The Broch, who won all three games off a 2020/21 campaign which barely got started, will be eager to mount a title challenge when the action gets started.

In 2019/20, the Bellslea Park side finished third, although due to Covid-19, the games were stopped with Fraserburgh having five games in hand on runners-up Inverurie Locos. They were only four points adrift at the time.