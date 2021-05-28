Highland League: Greg Morrison leaves Brora Rangers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Forward Greg Morrison has departed Brora Rangers.

Morrison, from Mulben, joined the Cattachs in 2019 after his release from Ross County.

The 23-year-old was part of the squad as the Sutherland club picked up two Highland League titles in a row amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Elgin and Dumbarton loanee Morrison also came on as a substitute as Brora upset Hearts in the Scottish Cup back in March.

The Dudgeon Park side fell just short in their pursuit of SPFL League Two football, losing out to Kelty Hearts in the pyramid play-offs.

The club can announce that Greg Morrison will be leaving the club. We would like to thank Greg for all his contributions whilst at the club and wish him all the best for the future. pic.twitter.com/pxOVhS0YZW — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) May 28, 2021

A Brora statement read: “The club can announce that Greg Morrison will be leaving the club.

“We would like to thank Greg for all his contributions whilst at the club and wish him all the best for the future.”

Morrison’s departure comes just days after the Dudgeon Park side confirmed Bjorn Wagenaar, Paul Brindle and David Hind were also leaving.