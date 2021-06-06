Something went wrong - please try again later.

Clach boss Jordan MacDonald is relieved to be back on the training field after the Inverness side started their pre-season preparations.

Saturday marked the first day back for Clach ahead of the new Highland League season, with the fixtures released on Friday.

MacDonald’s side will start the season away at Inverurie Locos on July 24, with their home opener against Huntly coming a week later.

Last season’s aborted campaign was a false start for MacDonald at Clach, having taken over just before the start of the season, so the chance of a fresh start is welcomed.

He said: “We got back to a bit of normality and everyone was raring to go. It’s not just for the players but for the likes of myself and the backroom staff too.

“It’s a fresh start for us. It’s great watching football on the TV but when you’re involved in football and can’t do it, you miss it even more.

“The fixtures coming out gives you something to aim for. Everyone always looks for that first game to see who they’ve got.”

MacDonald is hoping to add to his squad in the coming weeks, to help fill a couple of gaps left by summer departures.

Long-serving Clach captain Michael Finnis opted not to sign a new deal, while Martin Laing, who returned to the Grant Street Park last season, has moved to Glasgow.

MacDonald added: “There’s players we’ve got coming in that we want to take a look at and they want to take a look at us.

“We make it an environment where players want to come and enjoy it. It’s hard work and intense but we always make sure there’s a good laugh to be had.”

Clach chairman Alex Chisholm relishes fans’ return this summer https://t.co/bC3caGMj8m pic.twitter.com/84HRPkkpd2 — P&J Sport (@PandJSport) May 23, 2021

This season will mark the arrival of Brechin City into the Highland League – the first new team in the division since Turriff, Strathspey and Formartine were admitted in 2009.

It came after the Angus side were beaten in the pyramid play-off and despite initially trying to join the Lowland League, they finally conceded defeat in that venture and joined their Highland counterparts.

MacDonald said: “I honestly don’t know to expect (from Brechin). I think it’ll be difficult for them; Brora Rangers, Fraserburgh, Buckie Thistle and the like aren’t just going to lay down and accept Brechin City coming in.

“It all depends on what they do and what squad they have. We’re concentrating on the teams we do know about at the moment and we’ll get information on Brechin when they finally kick off.”

The Lilywhites have got six friendlies lined up, against Forres Thistle, Caley Thistle, Broxburn Athletic, Burghead Thistle, Inverness Athletic and Alness United.