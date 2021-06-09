Thursday, June 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Highland League

Orkney-based John Pickles signs two-year deal to stay with Highland League champions Brora Rangers

By Paul Chalk
June 9, 2021, 9:16 am
Brora's John Pickles in action against Kilmarnock.
Defender John Pickles has signed a new deal at Brora Rangers, taking him up to summer of 2023.

The Highland League champions confirmed the news this morning, adding: “John is one of the most dedicated players in the Highland League and regularly travels from Orkney for games.”

The 27-year-old, who offers manager Steven Mackay the option to play in several roles, is an electrician based in Kirkwall and makes the journey for matchdays.

Pickles signed for Brora in 2015 has also played for North Caledonian League side Orkney, who he continues to train with, and fellow Highland League side Wick Academy.

