Orkney-based John Pickles signs two-year deal to stay with Highland League champions Brora Rangers

Defender John Pickles has signed a new deal at Brora Rangers, taking him up to summer of 2023.

The Highland League champions confirmed the news this morning, adding: “John is one of the most dedicated players in the Highland League and regularly travels from Orkney for games.”

The 27-year-old, who offers manager Steven Mackay the option to play in several roles, is an electrician based in Kirkwall and makes the journey for matchdays.

📝 – The club are delighted to announce John Pickles has signed a new deal until the summer of 2022!https://t.co/4ub79MqDXH pic.twitter.com/ztacZQdgFm — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) June 9, 2021

Pickles signed for Brora in 2015 has also played for North Caledonian League side Orkney, who he continues to train with, and fellow Highland League side Wick Academy.