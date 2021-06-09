Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Paul Brindle wants to take his winning mentality from Brora Rangers into his new club Forres Mechanics.

The 28-year-old, who this week signed a one-year deal with the Mosset Park club, is proud of helping Brora win two Highland League titles, albeit in dramatically shortened circumstances last term with only three fixtures played due to Covid.

Brora have set such high standards and forward Brindle has been a key figure since switching from Clach in 2015.

As well as two titles bagged, he has won three North of Scotland Cups and one Highland League Cup.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

In Forres, Brindle senses he’s just joined a club with an equal desire to make an impact.

Forres aim to challenge near the top

Brindle explained that Forres, who took a year out of the Highland League last year due to Covid concerns, are in fine shape for their return, which starts at home to Wick Academy on July 24.

He said: “From not competing last year, Forres have used that opportunity to work on various aspects of the club behind the scenes.

“I got the feeling that all the boys will be eager to get back to it now. It’s a club that wants to push on and that’s something I want to be a part of.

“Forres are a good club and when we came up against them at Brora, it was always a tough game. I’ve not joined Forres to win a few games here and there.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

“I want to be winning as many games as I can and be pushing right up the table, challenging the top teams and competing for trophies. That’s the aim.”

Friends unite for the Can Cans

Brindle, who can play wide or through the middle, was ready to call time on his glittering spell at Brora and the call from the Can Cans were more than a welcome one.

He explained: “Forres got in touch about a month ago because they knew I was coming out of contract.

“They asked to speak to me. I had a feeling they would be getting in touch as one of my best mates, Martin Groat, plays for Forres at the moment.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

“I had a few chats with him about possibly moving that way. I met (manager) Charlie (Rowley) and one of the board members.

“It went really well and I was very impressed and I was sold on the move after that to be honest.”

Brora are regrouping with a few players and coaches moving on following their pyramid play-off defeat against Kelty Hearts.

Brindle, whose 30 league goals in 2016 earned him the top goalscorer gong, will be forever thankful to have been part of a successful side at Dudgeon Park.

Special times at the Cattachs

In 2019/20, Brora won the title with 72 points, that was 13 clear of Inverurie Locos, and the champions had played two games fewer.

Again, the pandemic stopped play but all clubs agreed Brora were the outstanding team in the division.

Brindle said: “Some of the best years of my life were at Brora. Our achievements will probably never be matched by other Highland League clubs.

“I was very fortunate to be involved in teams that won plenty of trophies and I achieved some really good awards personally, like the Highland League top goalscorer and player of the year award. I’ll always be able to keep those.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Summer switch always on the cards

“I just felt the time was right to move and take on a new challenge.

“It was always going to be the case that there would be changes this summer, but I had already decided that, regardless of the outcome of the play-offs my contract was up and I would be looking for a new club.”

Brindle added that he was grateful to be starting pre-season training next week, a bit later than his new-team-mates who began at the weekend.

Rowley, well aware of the late finish to the season for Brindle at Brora, knows the extra-time will help him recharge.