Goalkeeper Joe Malin signs new deal with Brora Rangers

Brora Rangers goalkeeper Joe Malin has signed a new two-year contract with the club.

The experienced custodian has penned a deal which will see him remain with the Cattachs until at least the summer of 2023.

Former Ross County and Elgin City keeper Malin arrived at Dudgeon Park in 2013.

During his spell with Brora Malin has helped the Sutherland side win the Highland League title in 2013-14, 2014-15, 2019-20 and 2020-21 as well as the Highland League Cup in 2016 and the North of Scotland Cup in 2013-14, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2019-20.

Malin, 32, is the latest player to commit to Brora recently after John Pickles, Mark Nicolson and Tom Kelly followed the management team of Steven Mackay and Craig Campbell in signing new deals.