Former Caley Thistle defender Josh Meekings joins Brora Rangers on three-year deal

Former Caley Thistle and Dundee defender Josh Meekings has joined Highland League side Brora Rangers on a three-year deal.

The 28-year-old has most recently been playing for English National League side Wealdstone.

🤝 – The club are delighted to announce the signing of Josh Meekings on a 3 year deal! (Pending SFA clearance)https://t.co/1HWYwkp66G@JoshMeekings92 pic.twitter.com/VLWsltGWEE — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) June 13, 2021

Meekings joined Caley Thistle from Ipswich Town in 2011 and went on to become a key player for the side that won the Scottish Cup in 2015.

He moved to Dundee in 2017 and went on to captain the Dens Park side before leaving in June 2020 after rejecting a contract extension.

He was without a club until January when he joined Wealdstone on a deal until the end of the season.

Meekings said: “It is great to be back in the Highlands for the seasons ahead with this ambitious club.”

The news comes 24 hours after club captain and goalkeeper Joe Malin signed a new deal to stay with the club until at least the summer of 2023.

John Pickles, Mark Nicolson and Tom Kelly have also followed the management team of Steven Mackay and Craig Campbell in signing new deals.