Brora Rangers manager Steven Mackay hails Josh Meekings signing as major statement

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Manager Steven Mackay believes the signing of Josh Meekings is a massive statement from Brora Rangers.

The 28-year-old defender has penned a three-year contract with the Cattachs, subject to SFA clearance.

Meekings arrived in Scotland in 2011 when he signed for Inverness Caley Thistle.

During a six-year spell in the Highland capital, the Englishman helped the Caley Jags win the Scottish Cup in 2015 and finish third in the Premiership.

In 2017 Meekings joined Dundee before moving onto National League side Wealdstone last summer.

Brora boss Mackay is thrilled to have brought him to Dudgeon Park.

The Sutherland side are once again aiming to win the Highland League title and promotion to the SPFL via the pyramid play-offs in the new season after losing to Kelty Hearts in the play-offs last month.

Mackay said: “It’s a massive signing for us. Over the last three seasons when I’ve been manager I think defensively we’ve been solid.

“But when someone like Josh becomes available, who is based up in the Highlands, we would always try to attract him to the club.

“We’re absolutely delighted to sign Josh and it adds further strength to an already strong backline.

🤝 – The club are delighted to announce the signing of Josh Meekings on a 3 year deal! (Pending SFA clearance)https://t.co/1HWYwkp66G@JoshMeekings92 pic.twitter.com/VLWsltGWEE — Brora Rangers (@brorarangers) June 13, 2021

“He’s played the majority of his football in the Premiership and was part of an incredible Scottish Cup win for Caley Thistle.

“Josh was fundamental in that success. He’s a proven leader on and off the park.

“It’s a real coup for our club to be able to sign someone of that stature, particularly the age he’s at as well, he’s only 28 and you could argue he’s just entering his peak years.

“It’s a massive statement from the club to be able to get Josh on board.

“He has been great to deal with in terms of buying into what we want to do.

“We’ve been very vocal about our aspirations to try to secure the Highland League and get into the SPFL through the play-offs.

“I think the play-off experience as painful as it was for us in hindsight has given myself and the club a little bit of a reality check.

“We didn’t quite have the calibre of player required to make the jump.

“I’ve got full confidence in our squad, but we were lacking a little bit of experience.

“Josh brings a whole wealth of experience in terms of his career to date and his leadership capabilities.”

Meanwhile, Brora have also secured goalkeeper Joe Malin on a new two-year contract.

© Colin Rennie/DCT Media

It means Malin, who has enjoyed a trophy-laden eight years with the Cattachs, will remain at Dudgeon Park until at least 2023.

The 32-year-old is the latest Brora player to sign a new deal with John Pickles, Mark Nicolson and Tom Kelly having done the same recently.

Mackay added: “That’s equally as important. It’s always nice to bring in new players.

“It gives the club a boost to bring in a fresh face, but equally as important is retaining the existing quality in the squad.

“We’ve been able to do that with Tom Kelly, John Pickles, Mark Nicolson and now Joe staying with the club.

“Joe has been fundamental to our success since he signed. He was the first element of the signing spree the club went on to make their intentions clear about winning the Highland League.

“This will be Joe’s ninth season and he’s been fundamental to the club’s success.

“To get him re-signed is massive for us, he’s club captain and leads by example on the park.

“The performances he’s put in over the previous eight seasons meant it was pivotal that we were able to secure Joe.”